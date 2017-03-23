Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico 2 gets a Trump twist

With the change in the political scenario after Donald Trump emerged victorious in the recent Presidential Elections of USA, ‘Quantico’ has decided to bring about a change in its track, adjusting it as per the current scenario. According to recent reports, ‘Quantico’ will follow the track of the consequences after Trump’s win in the elections.

Elaborating further, ‘Quantico Reboot’ will showcase the change in the political atmosphere of USA post the recent decision as well as its effect on the law enforcement agencies post Trump’s presidency. However, it is being said that the makers will refrain from bringing about a character who resembles Trump.

Talking about the changes they would be incorporating in the forthcoming episodes of this FBI thriller drama, it will deviate from its topic of terrorism and focus on Trump’s immigration policy as well as Muslim registry. Showrunner Josh Safran revealed to one of the leading dailies overseas stating that considering the current political unrest in the country, they wanted to create content that people would relate to and it is probably one of the reasons why many shows are planning to portray the consequences post Trump presidency as a part of their show.

Besides this, Safran maintains that ‘Quantico’ always has had strong female protagonists as the basis of the show and it has focused on showing people of all color working together without any discrimination.

Starring Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Brady, Yasmine Al Massri, Aunjanue Ellis among others, ‘Quantico’s upcoming episodes will mark the return of Caleb Haas aka Graham Rogers.