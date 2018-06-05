Priyanka Chopra SLAMMED for her latest Quantico episode showing Hindu nationalists as Terrorists

Priyanka Chopra has been slammed by her Indian fans because she apparently ‘offended’ them with her latest Quantico episode. As far as the narrative of the episode goes, a bunch of Indian men (wearing rudrakshas) plan an attack on Manhattan and in the end blame it on Pakistanis. Given the perennial communal tension between the two countries, this was not received well and PC was trolled on Twitter for the same. Hindu nationalists got offended by this narrative and commented that they were shocked and disappointed for showing them in such bad light.

Priyanka Chopra has chosen not to comment on the same till now. It is important to note that this is her last season of Quantico as the show will not be renewed by ABC. After this, she would return to India to shoot for Salman Khan’s Bharat. It would be a little precarious now to offend her core fan base so we think she might just react or clarify on the matter.

One user wrote, “#Quantico .. the episode show ‘Indian nationalists’ trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan, what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to peddle. Another fan wrote, “Utterly disgusting step by #Quantico. A ploy to denigrate India. A deliberate effort to project our nation in equal footing with Terrorists-mother country Pakistan. @realDonaldTrump this is not good. “ People even called her out and said it’s shame on India that such content is being shown. One user wrote, “Shame on #Quantico . Shame on @priyankachopra . Shame for showing HIndus as terrorists ! Shame.”

Here is the list of all the tweets by users who were upset by Priyanka Chopra.

