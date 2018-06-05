Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.06.2018 | 4:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra SLAMMED for her latest Quantico episode showing Hindu nationalists as Terrorists

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra has been slammed by her Indian fans because she apparently ‘offended’ them with her latest Quantico episode. As far as the narrative of the episode goes, a bunch of Indian men (wearing rudrakshas) plan an attack on Manhattan and in the end blame it on Pakistanis. Given the perennial communal tension between the two countries, this was not received well and PC was trolled on Twitter for the same. Hindu nationalists got offended by this narrative and commented that they were shocked and disappointed for showing them in such bad light.

Priyanka Chopra SLAMMED for her latest Quantico episode showing Hindu nationalists as Terrorists

Priyanka Chopra has chosen not to comment on the same till now. It is important to note that this is her last season of Quantico as the show will not be renewed by ABC.  After this, she would return to India to shoot for Salman Khan’s Bharat. It would be a little precarious now to offend her core fan base so we think she might just react or clarify on the matter.

One user wrote, “#Quantico .. the episode show ‘Indian nationalists’ trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan, what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to peddle. Another fan wrote, “Utterly disgusting step by #Quantico. A ploy to denigrate India. A deliberate effort to project our nation in equal footing with Terrorists-mother country Pakistan. @realDonaldTrump this is not good. “ People even called her out and said it’s shame on India that such content is being shown. One user wrote, “Shame on #Quantico  . Shame on @priyankachopra . Shame for showing HIndus as terrorists  ! Shame.”

Here is the list of all the tweets by users who were upset by Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra does NOT turn down the possibility of dating Nick Jonas in this throwback video

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif to perform acrobatics LIVE…

Jacqueline Fernandez shuts down trolls on…

Arbaaz Khan's cricket betting scandal…

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to now produce a…

Whoa! Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, to be hosted…

Here’s how Salman Khan is planning on…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification