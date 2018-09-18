Priyanka Chopra REVEALS that she is asthmatic since childhood but she encourages many to live their dream

Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been a lot in news and the reason is – well, her engagement with Nick Jonas that continued to find its way in news reports. However, right now, the actress created a buzz once again after she made a shocking revelation that has left many in mere shock but at the same inspired many to dream big. Priyanka recently confessed that she has been asthmatic since five and that she has never hidden the fact.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to join hands with a recent initiative for asthma patients, Breathe Free which aims at showcasing the importance of inhalers over tablets for asthma patients. The ad for the Breathe Free campaign was shared on social media by the actress herself and in the same post, she spoke about how she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of five but her doctor-mother always knew the importance of inhalers over tablets.

The ad encourages asthma patients to live Berok Zindagi [Carefree life] and also asserts that the illness can be combated well with inhalers. Speaking of her own battle with asthma, Priyanka said, “Those who know me well know that I’m an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi.”

She posted the ad that was shared Breathe Free on their official Twitter handle. The initiative not only thanked the actress for coming on board for the campaign but also for sharing her story with everyone.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is expected to feature in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, which is directed by Shonali Bose. The film will feature her opposite her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar and Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. It is based on the real life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was detected with pulmonary fibrosis.