Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding: Nick’s speech leaves Priyanka overwhelmed

Well, we all have only word for the much talked about Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas wedding and it is ‘fairytale’. It was definitely a bevy of functions which will now be followed by a couple of receptions. However, the ceremonies and rituals were a mix of both cultures and that was the specialty. Two weddings happened earlier this weekend – one in Christian style and one in Hindu style and both of the families reportedly extended full support to each other during these ceremonies.

We hear that Parineeti Chopra got the opportunity to even have her ‘jhoote do paise lo’ moment. In one of her earlier interviews, the doting cousin of Priyanka Chopra had revealed that she would want to do the jhoota chupayi ritual [hiding the footwear of the groom] for the wedding. And it seems that it happened just as she wished and she even demanded Rs. 5 lakhs as shagun for the ritual.

If that wasn’t all we hear that the Jonas brothers too were thrilled to be a part of all the rituals. One of them included picking up the bride and the groom during the vanmallah during the Hindu ceremony. It is also being said that Siddharth Chopra [Priyanka’s brother] even translated all the rituals to the Jonas family. An interesting anecdote that was shared in recent reports was the reaction that Nick Jonas had when he was asked to take saath pheras.

Reports have it that Nick Jonas asked if he can walk seven more pheras when he was told that the seven pheras means taking a vow of staying together for seven births. His question left many in splits and many others in awe of the lovey-dovey couple. It was just after all these ceremonies when Nick decided to hold the mic and it was truly a great moment for Priyanka. Reason? The American singer songwriter was all praises and expressed his love for her which left the Bollywood actress overwhelmed.

Coming to the wedding, a reception is expected to be held in Delhi on December 4 and another reception is being planned in Mumbai. Details of the latter are kept under wraps currently.

