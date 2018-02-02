Police arrest Zeenat Aman’s stalker

Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman made headlines a couple of days ago for not so pleasant reasons. Well, she had lodged a complaint with Juhu police station against a businessman who posed as a friend and later duped her. According to her complaint, despite giving him several warnings he continued to stalk and harass her till she was forced to take legal help. Charges were pressed against him under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been arrested by the police on Thursday.

According to media reports, the businessman Sarfaraz Mohammed (aka Aman Khanna) was in a relationship with the actress but the two parted ways after reconcilable differences between the two. Zeenat’s friend revealed to a portal that the businessman duped the veteran actress and wiped out all her savings as she had trusted him blindly. With the result, she has only been left with a roof over her head. Sarfaraz on the other hand told the same portal that the reason their relationship went kaput because he did not approve of the actress’s male friends and asked for his money back after she stopped talking to him.

Stay tuned for more updates on this case. Zeenat Aman lives with her two sons in the city and was a reigning Bollywood diva of the 70s and the first South Asian woman to win Miss Asia Pacific pageant. Her hit films include: Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Heera Panna, Dostana, Don, among others.

