Paresh Rawal and Vivek Oberoi will play PM Narendra Modi in different biopics and here’s what the former has to say about the latter!

Paresh Rawal and Vivek Oberoi are both playing same roles in two different films. The latter recently shared the first look of his next, which is a biopic on our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it seems that Paresh Rawal believes that no one can play the PM better than himself.

Readers may be aware that Paresh Rawal is not just an actor but also a politician. He has always applauded the works of Narendra Modi and has been fascinated by him ever since he met him. Post that, the actor turned politician went on to announce a biopic on the Prime Minister. Although further details like the director is yet to be locked, the actor asserted that he will go ahead with his film.

When he quizzed in these reports about the fact that Omung Kumar’s film has already gone on floor, Paresh Rawal also maintained that there is enough that the Prime Minister has faced in his life and that there are so many aspects of his life that many filmmakers can make a biopic on him together. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal also feels that he can portray the role of Narendra Modi much better on screen.

Speaking of what he is fascinated with in the first place; Rawal explained that he is not just an armchair Prime Minister but one of those who few people who is aware of our rural areas because he has visited many villages in the past. Paresh is all praises for the Prime Minister and his honesty. He believes that people listen to him because he is an honest man and compared him to PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Talking about the film, Paresh Rawal revealed that they will highlight many aspects of his life and will also focus on how despite being less experienced, he has brought about changes in Gujarat as his Chief Minister and then his journey towards becoming a Prime Minister.

