Paresh Rawal hails Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq; praises Narendra Modi

August 22, 2018 will be remembered as a historic day. After all, this was the day when the Supreme Court struck down the inhuman practice of triple talaq and called it unconstitutional. It has come as a relief to lakhs of Muslim women who have been rendered homeless and suffer other hardships due to the practice of triple talaq.

While the women who fought tooth and nail on this issue have been lauded, a section of people and media have also given credit for this verdict to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Actor Paresh Rawal, who is also an MP from Ahmedabad, also believed that the Prime Minister is in a small way responsible for this victory. He obviously is happy with the Supreme Court’s decision and at the trailer launch of his film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi yesterday, Paresh Rawal was asked to comment on the triple talaq verdict. He said, “Narendra Modi is destined to do some great work. Even during his speech on Independence Day this year from Red Fort, he had touched on this burning topic. It’s heartening to know that the Muslim women are finally getting the right that they deserve completely and this is a victory for the country as well.”

After turning MP in 2014, Paresh Rawal has become busy and doesn’t do films as frequently. After appearing in Welcome Back and Dharam Sankat Mein in 2015, he was directly seen this year in the comic caper Guest Iin London, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is a delayed film which the actor began shooting for in 2013-14 and co-stars Vir Das, Rishi Kapoor and Payal Ghosh. It is all set to release on September 15. Paresh Rawal will be then seen in two exciting biggies – Salman Khan–Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, and in Sanjay Dutt biopic as Sunil Dutt.