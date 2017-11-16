Padmavati row: Sidharth Malhotra stands in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

With the Rajput activists continuously protesting against the release of Padmavati, the film industry has come forward to show their solidarity and support towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From IFTDA to celebrities, many have spoken in favour of the filmmaker with some even alleging this as contempt of creative freedom.

During the recently held Lokmat Style Awards, which saw many A-list celebs walking the red carpet, some of them were asked about the ongoing Padmavati row wherein we saw them coming out in support of the film. One amongst them was Sidharth Malhotra. The actor, who was recently seen in Ittefaq, was questioned on the controversy and he voiced his opinion supporting Bhansali maintaining that it is unfair to judge a film without watching it.

Talking about the immense hard work that a filmmaker, an actor and the team puts in to make a film, Sidharth Malhotra went on to say, “If you have seen the films that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made before, they are respectful, artistic and there is nothing offensive about them. I think it is unfair that we comment on something which we haven’t watched as yet. Only censor board has the right to do so. We hope as an industry that the film gets a good release and everyone gets to watch the film and then one can decide about it.”

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is said to be based on the epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, which showcases the obsession of Alauddin Khilji for Rani Padmini and how he decides to attack Chittor to possess her. The film is slated to release on December 1.