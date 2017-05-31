OMG! Salman Khan to make appearance in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2

Ever since it was announced that Varun Dhawan will be playing a double role in Judwaa 2, fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of original Judwaa star Salman Khan in it. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has kept mum on whether Salman Khan will make an appearance or not.

The fans can now rejoice as Salman Khan, indeed, will be part of Judwaa 2. According to a source, Salman Khan will be appearing both as Raja as Prem in the sequel who have now aged by 20 years. He will be reprising his character and come face to face with Varun Dhawan’s characters who also have the same name. Salman’s appearance will during the climax scene and most probably his character will have friendly banter with Varun’s characters.

Salman Khan, who is currently promoting his film Tubelight, will most probably shoot his portions of Judwaa 2 in the month of June. The cast and crew recently wrapped up the London schedule and plan to begin their final schedule in June in Mumbai.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.