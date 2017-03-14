OMG! Real life father-son Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor to play the same roles in reel life too

Though Anil Kapoor hasn’t played father to his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor as yet, the actor is all set to share screen space with his son, newbie Harshvardhan Kapoor. The one-film-old Kapoor lad has apparently stepped on board for a biopic on renowned shooter and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra.

While Harshvardhan will play the protagonist, it is being said that his father and evergreen actor Anil Kapoor will be seen as the shooter’s father and industrialist-millionaire AS Bindra. The latter is based in Chandigarh and he runs agro-food based business in Punjab. From what we hear, Abhinav’s father has played a significant role in the career of his son and has always supported his dreams. It has been learnt that AS Bindra even went a step ahead and made investments in a farm house in order to allow his son to practice the sport in peace.

On the other hand, reportedly other details of the film has apparently been locked which includes cast, studio, finance and the script. However, an official announcement on all of it is yet to be made. Anil Kapoor is currently shooting in London and the makers we hear are planning to kick start the shooting of the film in summer this year.