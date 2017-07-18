OMG! Here’s why Alia Bhatt ended up peeing on roads

She made her debut as the rich and glamorous Shanaya in Student Of The Year (2012) but followed by that Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with the unconventional and de-glam role in Highway (2014). While Alia continued to blend her repertoire with commercial and offbeat films, the actress recently recalled her Highway shooting days.

Last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt recently was thrilled to receive the Best Actress award at IIFA in New York City. During a recent interview, the actress reportedly revealed some tidbits about her experience of shooting for Highway. It wasn’t surprising to hear from the actress that they shot like nomads for the film since it revolved around a road trip. But further, the actress added that they followed the guerilla style of shooting.

Talking about it, Alia Bhatt mentioned that they would travel in a truck and would often stop at a random place if it was a good location and start shooting if the light was great. She further went to state that she had to pee in public places since not all these locations were well-equipped in terms of infrastructure and many of these were rural areas.

With a tinge of humour, Alia Bhatt also elaborated on it stating that she had to pee on the roads in certain places and would jokingly tell people that they would only get to see her back during these situations.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway brought forth the unconventional on screen couple Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda for the first time.