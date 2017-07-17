OMG! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s golden run at Maratha Mandir to be thwarted thanks to Shraddha Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is running successfully at Mumbai’s single screen theatre Maratha Mandir since its release in 1995. Only the matinee 11:30 am show of the film is played which attracts hordes of moviegoers constantly, come rain or shine. It’s not uncommon to see ‘House Full’ board hanging outside the theatre during the weekend shows of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The fact that the ticket rates are very cheap (ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 25) has also helped in getting a sizeable number of moviegoers.

However, this historic run is going to get affected, albeit only for a day. And Shraddha Kapoor is responsible for it! The trailer of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar is all set to be unveiled tomorrow. The launch incidentally is taking place at Maratha Mandir, that too at 12 noon. This means that tomorrow’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge show has been cancelled.

Usually, trailer launches take place in multiplexes of Juhu or Andheri. But it seems that since the film is based on dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and they all grew up in Dongri which is close to Maratha Mandir, the trailer is also getting launched in this theatre. Also Maratha Mandir is a single screen auditorium, frequented by masses and this aspect is also in sync with the film’s massy theme.

It would be interesting to know what SRK has to say about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s no-show at Maratha Mandir tomorrow and whether he’s aware of this development!

Haseena Parkar is all set to release on August 18 and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Besides Shraddha, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor also features in this crime drama.