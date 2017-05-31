OMG! Crew members injured in an accident on the set of Shah Rukh Khan’s next

It has only been a week since Shah Rukh Khan began shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next directorial venture in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The grand set for the untitled film has been built in the Film City in Mumbai. But, a dangerous incident happened on the sets of the film recently.

On Sunday, May 28, a large portion of a ceiling collapsed and injured two of the crew members while they were shooting for the film. Aanand L. Rai was present on the set when this incident took place. The crew members were then rushed to the hospital in , Mumbai. A source informed that a prop ladder had fallen on the makeshift ceiling. The crew, members who were injured in this, were cleared and discharged as they suffered minor injuries.

Shah Rukh Khan was seated on the other side of the set when this happened and everyone breathed a sigh of relief as SRK was left unharmed. Since the incident, the shooting for the film has been stalled for two days. They plan to resume it later this week. The film’s spokesperson said that due to cloudy weather, scenes could not be shot and hence the shooting has been stalled.

The security on the sets of the film has been beefed up so that Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf look does not get leaked. The leading ladies of the film have not been revealed yet. This is the first time Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for a film.