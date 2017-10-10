OMG! Anushka Sharma’s clothing line gets in a major plagiarism controversy

Anushka Sharma was recently in the news for the right reasons when she launched her clothing line called Nush. She held an event where she launched 160 pieces of her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. The actress then gave interviews in detail about how her meetings with her team used to go on for hours and she used to forget having her meals as well. She added that she gave inputs on the styles, what works, what doesn’t and that the aesthetic were according to her personal style. She also said that though she hasn’t designed the clothes herself, the approvals to the designers were all given by her.

However, sadly, Anushka Sharma’s enterprise has now got into a major controversy. It has emerged that the Nush collection is a copy of several clothes available on Chinese e-commerce websites. The designs on the clothes were not just inspired but totally plagiarised from these wholesale websites. This makes Anushka Sharma guilty of copyright infringement.

Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson has given a comment on this row which is as follows, “Several discrepancies have come to light over the last two days and we are in the process of getting to the bottom of this. We will not stop at taking the most stringent action required to resolve the situation and will share more details when we have complete clarity on the matter.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently had a release, Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Imtiaz Ali. In February 2018, she’ll arrive with her home production, Pari. And in Christmas 2018, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s untitled film along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.