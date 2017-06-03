OMG! Aditi Rao Hydari just had a narrow escape! Read the details here

Much has been said about and written about the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi. Besides being Sanjay Dutt’s most awaited comeback film, Bhoomi also features Aditi Rao Hydari.

Speaking about Aditi Rao Hydari, she recently had a miraculous escape while shooting for the film. On Thursday evening, when the team of Bhoomi was shooting for a wedding sequence at RK Studios, a fire broke out on the sets. This resulted in the shooting being stalled for two full hours, post which, the team wrapped it up for the day. The said song featured Aditi Rao Hydari and her co-star Siddhant Gupta. Recalling the incident, Aditi Rao Hydari said that, when they were shooting for the song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, there was a short circuit, which led to a fire. She added that, there was a team of around 300 people on the sets, which included dancers, cast and crew. After being escorted safely out of the fire area, the crew resumed their work the next day and wrapped up the shoot since they had to work as per the schedule.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that will explore the relationship between a father and daughter. The film will see Aditi Rao Hydari playing Sanjay Dutt’s daughter and Siddhant Gupta’s love interest. Co-produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, Bhoomi will be releasing on September 22 this year.