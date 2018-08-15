Nora Fatehi learns Spanish for Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Nora Fatehi, who has been riding high on the success of ‘Dilbar’, has added another feather in her cap! The actress has been roped in the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat in a supporting role.

The talented beauty is all set to begin shoot for the film in Malta and we hear has a rather interesting work prep to do. The fiery star plays a Latina in the film, which spans over decades. And in order to play the part perfectly, Nora has started taking basic Spanish lessons to do justice to her character.

Speaking of this amazing new journey she has started on, Nora Fatehi said, “Yes, I have started taking very basic Spanish lessons from a very good Spanish friend of mine. He has been teaching me how to speak English with a Spanish accent and basic day to day words I can use in my scenes.”

We cannot wait to see the magic Nora Fatehi will bring to the film!

Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019

Also Read: Woah! Bharat to feature 500 dancers for the circus sequence featuring Disha Patani and Salman Khan