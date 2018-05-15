No Mr India 2 without Sridevi, Shekhar Kapoor confirms

The big plans of doing a sequel to Shekhar Kapoor’s Mr India are finally over. It is reliably learnt that the Kapoor brothers Boney and Anil who had produced and starred, respectively, in the original Mr India, have taken a collective decision to shelve the idea.

A source close to the development reveals, “It makes no sense to have a sequel without Sridevi. It’s like Mother India without Nargis, Or Agra without the Taj Mahal. Mr India is so closely associated with three main actors Anil Kpoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi. With two of them gone it would be impossible to recreate the magic of the original. Boney and Anil have decided to call off the sequel plans.”

Confirming his own withdrawal from the project Shekhar Kapoor who directed Mr India to eternal fame in 1987 says, “I don’t know what is happening with that project or what Boney’s plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn’t arise.”

It looks like many dreams died along with Sridevi. Mr India being one of them. RIP.

