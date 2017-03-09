This news of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s reunion will take you back to the 90s

With Govinda gearing up for his comeback venture Aa Gaya Hero, he is also planning something really special for a forthcoming awards function. Not only will he be performing on stage for the awards’ evening, but he will also be doing the acts with none other than one of his most popular co-stars Raveena Tandon.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon, who have given several hit films together way back in the 90s, are all set to reunite on stage after 11 years for ‘Zee Cine Awards’. In fact, their performance line-up will have the duo performing on some of their most iconic numbers like ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Mare’ from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, ‘Kya Lagti Hai Haye Rabba’ from Dulhe Raja, ‘Kurta Phaad Ke’ from Anari No. 1.

A visibly excited Govinda said that he was really looking forward to perform with Raveena Tandon. On the other hand, the actress too voiced out similar thoughts adding that their performances have always been ‘dhamaal’, and that their dances were often all about fun and letting go of inhibitions.

Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will also be performing solo during the glamorous evening on ‘Kar Gayi Chul’ (Kapoor & Sons) along with hosting a segment. Interestingly, the actress too is planning a comeback with a film titled The Mother which is about crimes against women.