Mukta A2 Cinemas completes a half-century with 50 screens by taking over the operations of the iconic ‘New Excelsior’ cinema

One of India’s most reputed and esteemed film banners, Mukta Arts Limited has been consistently providing its audience with the best on-screen entertainment for decades. Taking its legacy ahead, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a division of Mukta Arts Limited has recently acquired the prestigious South Mumbai Cinema, New Excelsior, under its brand through its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary for an unparalleled audio-visual experience. Warmly inviting all the cinema lovers of Mumbai for a better cinematic experience, Mukta A2 Cinemas has completely revamped this classic beauty, which has been re-launched today by taking over its box office operations.

The re-launch of this iconic cinema took place in the presence of Mr. Subhash Ghai, along with the Ram Lakhan duo Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff, as well as prolific actors Gulshan Grover & Satish Kaushik at the New Excelsior Cinema in Fort. Just like the movie Ram Lakhan that premiered here in 1989, many of Subhash Ghai’s masterpieces have also premiered at this classic theatre.

The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas will have Dolby surround sound technology for a soothing movie experience. The newly refurbished theatre will have 596 seating capacity, creating an aura of the good old days with the additional contemporary touch brought in via Mukta A2 Cinemas. The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas will be open for the cinema lovers soon. Mukta A2 Cinemas has kept in mind the prestigious heritage of New Excelsior and has brought it to life with its exorbitant decor while revamping it.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Limited further said, “The people of Mumbai have an age-old connection with New Excelsior, one of the most iconic structures in the Southern part of the city. It is our privilege to take over the operations and revamp the theatre by maintaining its sanctity. We have always endeavoured to give our patrons unparalleled cinematic experiences, and we hope to continue doing the same with our 50th screen, a milestone takeover in itself.”

An ecstatic COO, Mr Satwik Lele said, “We are very excited about the new venture and look forward to regaling movie enthusiasts in South Mumbai. The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas has all amenities one might expect from a cinema right from location to comfortable seating; surround sound system and the best movie viewing experience that we at Mukta A2 Cinemas strive to offer”

Mukta A2 Cinemas has been successfully operating with 49 screens in 15 cities with the opening of New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas; it completes 50 screens making a PAN India and International presence to cater to the myriad need of the movie buffs across the country. The company had very recently launched its 1st property in Middle East at Juffair Mall, Bahrain with six screens and a seating capacity of 960 people.