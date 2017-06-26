Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Mom gets ‘UA’ with no cuts, high praise for Sridevi

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Mom gets ‘UA’ with no cuts, high praise for Sridevi

The new Sridevi starrer Mom directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar has come in for high praise from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a ‘UA’ with not a single visual or audio cut.

CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani describes Mom as a modern-day Mother India. “Srideviji’s performance in Mom has the same impact as Nargisji in Mother India. They both define motherhood and the ingrained sacrifices that a mother makes for a child. I’d go as far as to say Mom is the contemporary Mother India. There will be not one dry eye in the theatres when the film opens.”

The film which was viewed the CBFC’s board members on Friday had the female members in tears. “The film is gripping and grim in tone. Women audiences will be weeping after watching Sridevi’s motherly act. We saw no reason to cut anything. Not a moment that is out of place or vulgar. It is probably Sridevi’s career’s best performance,” says a CBFC source.

With the big Eid release Tubelight opening to mixed responses, Mom could be the big success of the monsoon season.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest…

IIFA 2017: Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan,…

OMG! A Bollywood superstar has come under…

Akshay Kumar wants to return his National…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification