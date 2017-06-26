Mom gets ‘UA’ with no cuts, high praise for Sridevi

The new Sridevi starrer Mom directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar has come in for high praise from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a ‘UA’ with not a single visual or audio cut.

CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani describes Mom as a modern-day Mother India. “Srideviji’s performance in Mom has the same impact as Nargisji in Mother India. They both define motherhood and the ingrained sacrifices that a mother makes for a child. I’d go as far as to say Mom is the contemporary Mother India. There will be not one dry eye in the theatres when the film opens.”

The film which was viewed the CBFC’s board members on Friday had the female members in tears. “The film is gripping and grim in tone. Women audiences will be weeping after watching Sridevi’s motherly act. We saw no reason to cut anything. Not a moment that is out of place or vulgar. It is probably Sridevi’s career’s best performance,” says a CBFC source.

With the big Eid release Tubelight opening to mixed responses, Mom could be the big success of the monsoon season.