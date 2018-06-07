Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh to tie the knot with this south actress

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh is all set to get married to an actress who works in South industry. The couple has already got engaged and the two will tie the knot exactly one month from today, July 7. As per reports Mimoh is getting married to Madalsa is the daughter of filmmaker Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma and the marriage is love cum arranged one. The wedding will happen at a destination pre decided by both families and not Mumbai. Both Mimoh and Madalsa want to keep their wedding low-key affair and hence the focus will be the same.

Madalsa spoke to media and confirmed the news. She said that the wedding prep is going good. Everyone is excited as they want to keep it a low key, family affair. She revealed that they were in love but the families took first call. She specified that it is an arranged-cum-love marriage in their case. She also said that they exchanged rings in March in Mimoh’s Mumbai house.

For the uninitiated, Mimoh tried his hand at films. He had appeared in a movie titled Jimmy which released in 2008. Post that he was also seen in Haunted 3D, Loot and Ishqedarriyaan but it failed to make a mark on the box office. Madalsa on the other hand debuted with a Telugu film Fitting Monster in 2009 and then went on to do projects in other languages too. She has appeared in films in Tamil and Kannada films in addition to a Hindi film: Angel which released in 2011 and The Girl with the Indian Emerald, a German film.

