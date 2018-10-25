MeToo: Musician duo Sachin – Jigar now face sexual harassment allegations and here’s what it is about

In an exclusive report that was published by a daily earlier today, the names of renowned musicians Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, popularly known as Sachin – Jigar have become the latest additions in the wake of the #MeToo controversy. A playback singer [retaining their anonymous status] have accused the two of sexual misbehavior in these reports wherein she has claimed that the music composer duo have made inappropriate sexual comments too.

Elaborating on the same, the anonymous playback singer spoke about varied incidents that reportedly left her scarred for life. She was apparently a struggling singer back then and have even sang songs for them for free. The singer traced back to the time when it all started in February 2014. The said survivor recalled the times when they used to call her odd hours for singing a scratch despite knowing the fact that she wasn’t comfortable with the same. She also alleged that they have made moves and comments that have often left uncomfortable.

One such incident that the alleged survivor stated in reports wherein she accused Jigar Saraiya of trying to kiss her forcibly and also making statements that whenever he sees her he wants to do this to her. She also accused of him adultery since he is a married man and often shares pictures of his wife and children on social media. Another incident that she spoke of Jigar wherein she claimed in reports that he would frantically call her in the night to meet her for five minutes despite her constant refusal.

On the other hand, the anonymous singer, in reports, had stated that Sachin Sanghvi was no different. As per her statement in reports, when she was recording a song once, he had apparently gone up to her and had said that whenever she performs on stage, he wanted to come up and make love to her in front of everyone while she was singing and that he wouldn’t care even if everybody was watching. The singer had expressed her disgust over the statement in these reports adding about another comment that left her traumatized. This was when Jigar had allegedly suggested a threesome with her along with Sachin.

The singer further went on to clearly assert that she hasn’t been working with them for the past two years and concluded in the report by revealing that she has heard similar stories from her friends and colleagues too. Sachin and Jigar are yet to respond to these allegations.

