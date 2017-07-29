Bollywood Hungama
Manoj Bajpayee to receive the highest honour at the Festival of Globe

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Over the years, there’s one actor who has several unconventional roles and won the hearts of the audience with his performances is Manoj Bajpayee. From Satya to Gangs of Wasseypur to Aligarh, the actor has played has some of the most powerful characters in his films.

Now, it has been learned that Manoj Bajpayee will be given the highest honour at the Festival of Globe to be held in California. This honour is being bestowed on Manoj for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Manoj Bajpayee will also lead the India Day Parade as the chief guest and grand marshal to mark the landmark 70th independence of India on August 13.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently in London shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher among others. It is slated for January 26, 2018, release.

