Manmarziyaan kicks off with Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Punjab

Manmarziyaan has been in talks for more than a year but the film continued to be in a fix with constant changes happening on the directorial and casting front. However, Aanand L. Rai, despite his other work commitments, was keen on taking the film forward and has finally locked the details with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as the leading cast and Anurag Kashyap at the helm of it.

Yes, Anurag Kashyap will be directing this love story that is set against the backdrop of North India. Although the filmmaker is known more for his gritty and brutal dramas, Anurag has decided to experiment with the romance genre with this film. Furthermore, adding to the curiousity is the unique casting of Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, Taapsee shared screen space with Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in one of her most popular films, Pink [2016].

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are both actors who have chosen unconventional films in their career by far and it will be interesting to see their chemistry in an out-and-out romantic film this time.

Aanand L Rai says, “Mukkabaaz has been a great and fruitful journey and now we are very excited for Manmarziyaan which is a complex and beautiful love story, with very relatable human emotions. I am happy that the pieces fit for the perfect cast to come together. Anurag has great energies and I’m very confident with him as the captain of this ship.’

Anurag Kashyap adds, “I have enjoyed working with Aanand L Rai immensely. He is a director’s delight since he gives you all the creative liberty and I’m looking forward to collaborate with the master storyteller again with Manmarziyaan.”

To be shot extensively in Punjab, Manmarziyaan is slated to go on floor next month, that is, February. Anurag wanted to finish Mukkabaaz before prepping for this film and is all geared to shoot the film in Punjab in the fading winters. The film is said to be a project close to Rai’s heart, who has ambitious plans around it’s making with special mention to the music which will see the exciting combination of Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi once again.

Manmarziyaan is produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions along with Phantom Films and presented by Eros International. It is expected to release in the second