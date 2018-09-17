Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi – TV actor Taher Shabbir joins the cast of the Kangana Ranaut period film

It is a known fact that the makers of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi are striving to stay within schedule. Everyone including Kangana Ranaut have been dedicating more than the stipulated amount of time to wrap up the pending schedule of the film which was recently extended after Sonu Sood walked out of it. A latest addition has been made to the star cast in the form of TV actor Taher Shabbir.

Taher Shabbir, who was seen in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is currently shooting for the Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra starrer romantic series Bepannah. Readers would probably remember from Naam Shabana wherein he played the role of Taapsee Pannu’s love interest. Amidst his TV commitments, he will also be accommodating the shoot of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The actor will be seen playing the role of Sangram Singh, who joined the 1857 revolt against the British Rule along with Rani Laxmibai and other revolutionists.

Coming to his role, we hear that he will be shooting a lot of scenes along with Kangana Ranaut. Expressing his happiness over being a part of this project in recent reports, Taher stated that Kangana is like family. He also added that he doesn’t mind the hectic schedule of shooting for the film and his TV show simultaneously.

As for the prep, reports have sources asserting that Taher Shabbir has already been trained in horse riding and that he has also been taking sword fighting lessons with Nick Powell, who is the action direction of the film.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is currently on the verge of completion and has a 40 day schedule wherein Kangana will be shooting major action and war sequences. Besides that, after Sonu’s exit, Zeeshan Ayub who has replaced the actor will be shooting for his portions too.

Directed by Krish, who is currently busy with the NTR biopic, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is expected to release on January 25.

