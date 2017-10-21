Mahira-Khan-finally-breaks-silence-on-the-controversy-with-Ranbir-Kapoor

Recently, Mahira Khan became a rage on the internet, as pictures of her smoking along with Ranbir Kapoor went viral on the web. This resulted in a series of speculations about her alleged relationship with the Gen Y superstar and she was also subjected to slut shaming by her Pakistani fans on social media. While the actress has retained silence by far, she was recently questioned by the Pakistani media on the same but this time around the actress had an apt reply.

Mahira Khan, who looked gorgeous during the trailer launch of her forthcoming Pakistani film Verna, was questioned by the media about her controversy with Ranbir Kapoor and also about her smoking pictures. The actress calmly replied to the same saying, “It was a personal thing and I have learnt from it. I am a careful person otherwise.” Referring to her smoking pictures that had further led to trolling on social media, she also spoke about how people often questioned her as to why she doesn’t do it in her films to which Mahira replied, “I don’t want to do it. I just want to say that I don’t want to show it to the world.”

On the other hand, she was also questioned by the journalist if she was meeting Ranbir Kapoor for personal reasons or if there is a film in the making. However, Mahira did not divulge any details, instead, added, “These are personal questions but I think it is very normal for a girl and guy to hang out. Secondly, we have learnt from it and realized that you guys [media] are everywhere.”

Mahira Khan, a single mother, met Ranbir Kapoor last year at a function after which there were several reports claiming of their relationship. When the photos were released earlier this month, the rumours only fuelled up further. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor recently came out in support of Mahira Khan and had even shared a statement requesting everyone to stop spreading the negativity.

Here’s a video of Mahira Khan talking about the controversy at the trailer launch of Verna: