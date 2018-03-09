Madhubala gets homage in New York Times

Known for her impeccable beauty, the much loved Anarkali of Mughal-E-Azam, Madhubala is considered to be one of the iconic Bollywood actresses. The work of this actress, who passed away way back in 1969, recently found its mention in an American newspaper. Yes, New York Times seems to be intrigued by the story of Madhubala and compared her to the much talked about celebrity Marilyn Monroe.

Yes, the name of Madhubala on New York Times took the Indian press too by a surprise. The American newspaper has started a section called Overlook which celebrates the achievements of 15 remarkable women. Amongst them was Madhubala. This new obituary segment has been described on the website in these words – “Since 1851, obituaries in the New York Times have been dominated by white men. Now, we are adding the stories of 15 remarkable women.”

The obituary started the article with her debut film Mahal where Madhubala was barely 16 and further it led you into her world by reminiscing her briefly as an icon of beauty. Besides these, there were several references from her life and her tragic death, where she was constantly compared to Marilyn Monroe.

For the uninitiated, Madhubala born as Mumtaz Begum, has given several hits in her career from Howrah Bridge to Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and has worked with legends like Guru Dutt and Dilip Kumar. The actress, whose fan base even attracted international attention, died at the young age of 36 years due to a hole in her heart.

