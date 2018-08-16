Bollywood Hungama
Loveratri debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain fined for riding bike without helmets

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan‘s brother-in-law and debutante Aayush Sharma and newbie Warina Hussain have begun the promotions of their upcoming film, Loveratri. The actors reached Vadodara for the launch of their first song, ‘Chogada’. While promoting the song, they decided to go on bike rides on the streets of Vadodara. But, the actors have run into trouble as they fined for riding a bike without helmets.

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma were photographed while riding the bike. The cops reportedly arrived at their hotel in the evening and were given a challan for Rs 100 each. According to the report in a daily, the cops issued a memo to the actors at their hotel where they were staying. As they are actors and have a responsibility and follow the laws just like other people.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

Also ReadLoveratri: Salman Khan plays garba with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on the sets of Dus Ka Dum (see pics)

