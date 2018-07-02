After London, cast and crew of Love Sonia is all set for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

It’s a festival spree for the team of Love Sonia and director Tabrez Noorani as he is all set to take his directorial debut to another renowned film festival. Love Sonia will now be opening Australia’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. The festival will take place in Melbourne, Australia starting from 10th August till 22nd August 2018.

The festival will be attended by director Tabrez Noorani, also attending will be the cast of the film viz. Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur and Richa Chadha. Inspired by true events, Love Sonia is the shocking story of a young Indian village girl whose life is tumultuously and irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save the one person she is closest to, her sister. The film has been shot in Jaipur, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and will be released in India this September. The film is based on an eye-opening story of global sex trafficking and has a strong ensemble cast comprising of Hollywood as well as Bollywood actors, including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as the lead character, as well as Riya Sisodiya.

Director Tabrez Noorani who has been once part of a human trafficking rescue mission which took place in Hong-Kong and India respectively, shares “We are delighted to be able to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with our film, Love Sonia, and are honoured to share our film down under and especially in the culturally diverse city of Melbourne.” Producer David Womark shares, “Both Tabrez and I grew up in families with very strong women. Love Sonia is a film honouring one very strong woman’s challenging journey”

Co-Producer Amar Butala shares “After the successful show at England stint of Love Sonia I am excited for the second leg at Melbourne, feels proud to be opening this one too. We will be putting out our best foot forward here as well.’’