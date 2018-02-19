KriArj Entertainment moves High Court against Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is at loggerheads with Kedarnath’s production house, KriArj Entertainment. The film was supposed to mark the debut of Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh’s daughter, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. But, things have gone sideways. According to KriArj Entertainment, Abhishek Kapoor is being taken to court for detracting from the commitment to the financial dynamics and release plans of Kedarnath, KriArj Entertainment’s co-production with T-series.

Now, it has been learned that KriArj Entertainment will move Bombay High Court against Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor. In an official statement, KriArj Entertainment’s lawyer Lavin C Hirani said on Saturday, “We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the honourable court.”

The lawyer added, “There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with Abhishek Kapoor/GITS. As I understand, there have been several serious defaults by GITS of its duties and obligations towards KriArj, including there being severe delays in the production of the film which was completely in a mess right from the start of the film for reasons solely attributable to GITS.

Inspite of the above, KriArj provided its unconditional support to GITS and continued to make huge investments in the film till it was realized that the amounts were not being used for the right purposes.

KriArj has tried to salvage the situation with GITS several times including making multiple efforts to resolve issues to no avail. KriArj, T-Series and Balaji are the rightful owners of the film as its co-producers and therefore, GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film.”

Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput is, as of now, set to release during Christmas 2018.

Also Read: Kedarnath producers take Abhishek Kapoor to court