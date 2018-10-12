Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar will be coming together for Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava’s next

We all know the uproar the bold film Lipstick Under My Burkha managed to create owing to its tabooed topic of female sexuality. Now, the director of the film, Alankrita Shrivastava is gearing up for another woman oriented movie and this one is expected to have Bhumi Pednekar. It will also feature the actress, from her last movie, Konkona Sen Sharma.

If reports are to be believed, this project was initially supposed to be helmed by another female director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. However, that deal didn’t seem to have worked out. In fact, one of the first actors to come on board was Konkona Sen Sharma. It is being said in reports that the makers were keen on having Koko on board because they wanted someone to play a powerful role in the film.

These reports also suggest that the untitled film talks about two rebellious women and it has a very desi flavor to it. Furthermore, it is being said that when Alankrita came on board after Ashwiny, she was more than happy to work with Konkona Sen Sharma and wanted her to be a part of this film.

On the other hand, this might be the second solely woman oriented film of Bhumi Pednekar. The actress is also expected to have signed Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya which is also supposed to feature Taapsee Pannu.