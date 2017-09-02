DID YOU KNOW? MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s daughter Urvashi played this role in Judwaa 2

This is not the first time where a political scion has harbored dreams of entering the glamorous industry of Bollywood. Although the relations between MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Bollywood has seen its share of ups and downs especially of late, over the ban of Pakistani artists, the popular politician’s daughter continues to be a movie fanatic and has even entered the Bollywood industry. She was a part of the forthcoming film Judwaa 2 that features Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Urvashi Thackeray was the assistant director of the David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 and what more; she garnered appreciation from everyone including Varun Dhawan himself. Although Urvashi is still apprehensive about talking to the press, the actor was all praises for his new assistant director wherein he called her a ‘boon’ on the sets of his film.

Talking about how hard-working Urvashi is, Varun Dhawan revealed that initially he wasn’t sure if she will be able to cope up with the grueling shoot schedule of the film but later he saw her putting her heart and soul into her work. He also described her as a grounded and motivated person and insisted that for her first film, she did a very good job.

As per recent reports, it is being said that Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also producing Judwaa 2, will be taking Urvashi Thackeray under his wings but it is yet to be known if she will be a part of Nadiadwala’s next big project Baaghi 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead.

On the other hand, Judwaa 2, which is a remake of the Salman Khan starrer 90s classic, has Varun Dhawan in a double role for the first time with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez playing leading ladies. The film is slated to release on September 29.