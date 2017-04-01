Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer Gauhar Jaan

It has been a while since Aamir Khan‘s wife Kiran Rao has directed a film. As a producer, Kiran Rao has been doing a lot of work but not as a director. But, work is still in progress for Kiran Rao as she revealed her interest in making a biopic on the life of singer Gauhar Jaan, who had maintained a gramophone record in 1902. Gauhar Jaan has been titled the pioneer of the thumri tradition in the Indian classical music.

At the recent screening of Poorna which is also a biopic, Kiran Rao revealed her interest in making a film on Gauhar Jaan. She said, “Since a few years, I have been thinking of making a film on the life of Gauhar Jaan. I was trying to write the script as well, but now I think I should leave it for some years. But her life was so interesting and very few people know about her. I think a film made on her will be a treat for the audience.”

While praising the film Poorna, Kiran Rao also stated why biopics worked and the audience found it interesting. “Biopics are interesting. There are very few biopics which are made on living people. Most of the times, biopics are made on the people who are retired or dead. Films on strong people are always interesting to watch, and that’s why biopics are so popular,” added Kiran.

Kiran Rao had last directed Dhobi Ghat in 2011.