Katrina Kaif takes a break from work to go to school

We all know that Katrina Kaif has a jam-packed schedule! It is quite evident from her constant social media posts as the actress tries to give sneak peek into her routine life. While earlier it was all about Thugs Of Hindostan, now she has dived into Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. Besides this, she also has a performance tour in the pipeline. But expect the actress to take out some quality time for some social work and she is more than happy to do so! The proof for it is the fact that Katrina Kaif is planning a visit to the Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu.

This visit is not for shooting or research purposes but a genuine step for a social cause. Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy with Zero, has taken a break from her schedule for this. The actress is juggling between the shoot and dance rehearsals for her Dabangg Tour in Pune. Amidst all this, Katrina will take off to Tamil Nadu to support this Relief Project India initiative.

As a part of the initiative, Katrina Kaif, who is working around the clock, will take some time off to visit the students of Mountain View School. Located in the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu, this school was opened in 2015 as part of Relief Project India. The aim is to provide English-medium education to underprivileged students.

In fact, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has long been associated with the school. Suzanne has been teaching there for quite some time now. And this time around, Katrina will take a day off to join her mother. She has even planned a day full of activities with the students there.

A source close to the actress commented on it saying, “Katrina has a choc-o-bloc schedule. But despite it, she will take a day off to fly to Tamil Nadu and meet the students of Mountain View School.”

