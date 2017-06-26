Kartik Aaryan -Nushrat Bharucha hate working together, and are saying so openly

Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama offered a new impetus to the rom-com. His characters were cocky sassy and simmering with a suburban discontent. Ranjan is now back with another unorthodox tale to tell.And it’s got a weird title. Hold your breath…Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety! If that sounds quirky the film’s announcement-video with all the three main actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, bickering and bitching, is priceless.

Though the animated exchange seems all improvised, the director Luv Ranjan says it’s nothing of the sort. “The entire bickering among the three of them was scripted. This was my way of introducing my new film which is unlike anything I’ve made so far. And never mind of it features actors who have already been a part of my earlier films.”

In fact Kartik and Nushrat attained success with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. They also came together for Luv Ranjan’s more serious-toned Akash Vani. The teaser announcing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has jokes and digs about the couple creating boredom and stagnancy together.

Laughs Luv Ranjan, “Before anyone says the couple is becoming a regular in my films we’re saying it. But let me assure you Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety is not like any film I’ve done. For once, all the three protagonists have families….parents, aunts and uncles and cousins. Where has the joint-family disappeared in our films? This film will be my tribute to the Sooraj Barjatya school of filmmaking.”