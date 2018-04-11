Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Taimur Ali Khan might NOT follow his family into Bollywood, here’s why

Kareena Kapoor Khan just won the Power Icon award had the recently held question by a media house and she looked resplendent in a bright canary yellow saree and a magenta blouse from the house of Masaba and we could not take our eyes off her as she brought the summers along with her in this outing. Apart from this, she is also gearing up to launch herself after her comeback film, Veerey Di Wedding, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in prominent roles. The film will come out in June and we can’t help but wait for it with great anticipation. Apart from her flawless fashion sense and movies, her sonny boy Taimur Ali Khan is the GREATEST talking point of the life and times of Kareena Kapoor.

The latest goss on Taimur Ali Khan is that well the youngest Pataudi might just follow his grandfather (no not the maternal one!) and turn out of be a cricketer! Well, Kareena spoke about this at a recently held event and explained that while eyes are on Taimur to enter showbiz already, his momma might think differently. She said that instead of coming into the film business she would be happy if he plays cricket like his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Well, now we can’ deny that possibility either. Taimur already goes to a physical training gym and looks like the family is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure he is well groomed and all rearing to make it large in which ever profession he chooses.

Apart from Veerey Di Wedding, it is being reported that she is going through a lot of scripts and one among them is the Hindi version of Apla Manus which was produced by Ajay Devgn.

