Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

The soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth has roped in B-town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as its ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador. This is the first time that the actress has become part of a factual entertainment channel.

Kareena is known to have a spirited, ‘full-of-life’ personality both on and off-screen. Her vibrant persona coupled with her love for the natural world was the reason behind choosing her as the face of the channel which will be launched this year. Sony BBC Earth is a premium factual entertainment channel from MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Ltd. (MSMW).

Saurabh Yagnik, EVP and Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “We are excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador for Sony BBC Earth. Her personality perfectly resonates with our brand proposition and channel content, which will be revealed soon. I am confident that this unique association will take the factual entertainment experience to a whole new level for our viewers in India.”

On the Bollywood front, while Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed work post motherhood, she will kick start shooting for films from March, we hear. The first film she will start work on will be the Sonam Kapoor starrer chick-flick Veere Di Wedding.