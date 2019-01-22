Kareena Kapoor Khan says it’s important for women to not limit themselves

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the one to speak her mind. She has never shied away from saying what is right in her opinion. The outspoken beauty talked about how she feels women should not limit themselves due to factors like age or life stages.

Kareena is going to be the face of Corcal Bone & Beauty that will be launched at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. The brand is an initiative to bring out the beautifully strong women to the ramp.

Kareena spoke extensively about how she has played various roles portraying characters that are sometimes poles apart. She said it is only because she does not limit herself and focuses on being healthy inside and beautiful outside. Speaking further about the brand, she said it’s the right place for women to share their stories of inner strength and beauty.

She emphasised on how women’s health shouldn’t be neglected and just how perfect women are by being themselves. However, to keep your body healthy is just the right way to go about it.

