Kapil Sharma’s girlfriend is no walkover

One of Kapil Sharma’s oldest and most loyal friends was taken aback to see the beleaguered comic actor surrounded by strangers. Says the friend, “I was out of town when that whole incident on Friday happened. When I landed my phone was flooded with messages asking if I knew what Kapil had done. I was panic-stricken. Ab kya kiya Kapil ne? It turned out to be worse than I had imagined.”

The friend immediately drove down to meet Kapil. But was taken aback to see Kapil surrounded by people. “There were quite a few people. Kapil is now surrounded by so-called friends I don’t recognize. His girlfriend Ginny is there with him constantly. Lekin uske ilava mujhe nahin pataa yeh log kaun hain (but apart from her I don’t know who these people are).”

Kapil’s former girlfriend Preeti Simoes has questioned Kapil’s mental condition suggesting that he may be bi-polar or schizophrenic.

Kapil’s friend says, “This is plain conjecture. We can’t go around playing a psychiatrist. If you ask me, all Kapil needs to do is stop drinking and get rid of his new friends. Also the attempts to discredit his girlfriend Ginny must stop. Preeti says she is his ‘new girlfriend’. Ginny is actually Kapil’s old girlfriend whom he ignored for a while as his friendship with Preeti Simoes grew. Now he is back with Ginny. That girl has given up everything to be with Kapil. Amritsar mein apna ghar-dwar chhod aye hai (she has left behind her life in Amritstar).”

Kapil’s buddy says Ginny is a “positive influence” on Kapil. “Ginny is being portrayed as this small-town rustic girl. In fact she is sophisticated and very intelligent. Most of all she cares deeply for Kapil. To suggest that she is making him do wrong things like posting abusive tweets about the media or calling up a journalist to threaten him, is doing Ginny great disservice. She doesn’t interfere in Kapil’s career and profession. She is not allowed to. Kapil does exactly what he wants to. Let’s not blame the wrong person.”

Also Read: Kapil Sharma’s existential crisis: Would the cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji cost him his career?