Kapil Sharma’s existential crisis: Would the cancelled shoot with Rani Mukerji cost him his career?

He has done it again. On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma cancelled the shooting of his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The guest that evening was Rani Mukerji who was made to wait endlessly for Kapil to arrive for the shooting before being told that the shooting cannot happen.

What prompted Kapil to encore his earlier no-show mistake that cost him his highly successful comedy show?

According to a very close friend, Kapil Sharma has no answer. “When he didn’t turn up for the shoot we tried calling him frantically. His phones were off. Finally we got through on his girlfriend Ginny’s number to ask kya hua? His reply, ‘Kuch bhi nahin. Jee nahin karta hai.’ And that’s it.”

While the channel Sony Entertainment is understandably upset over the losses, the star guest Rani Mukerji is more concerned about Kapil’s mental health than anything else.

So the bigger question now being asked by those who are close to Kapil is, Tera Problem Kya Hai, Kapil?

Says a close friend, “The answer is only this. ‘Jee nahin karta’. I don’t feel like it. How does one tackle this? We don’t know. We’ve tried everything.”

Kapil Sharma has consulted his spiritual Guru as well as a renowned psychotherapist for answers to his depression. But nobody seems to have a solution to his acute problem.

When I spoke to him recently, Kapil spoke his heart out. From what I could make out, the problem is that he is unable to handle his success and he is not emotionally equipped to cope with the pitfalls of stardom. There’s also the very serious problem of his relationship with a co-worker and a colleague who, friends say, has Kapil completely in her thrall.

“He can’t get her out of his mind, although she’s very harmful to his life and career. We’ve even told him to get her back in his life if that pulls him out of his depression. We just want him to get well again at any cost,” says a very close friend.

Kapil’s words still ring in my ears. “Ab bahot gaya. Ab mujhse nahin hota. Jee karta hai sabb chhod doon. (I’ve had enough. I can’t bear it any longer. I feel like leaving it all).”

While close friends try to solve Kapil’s acute existential crisis, I can only pray for him to find the inner strength to get over his condition. Because finally the only person who can help Kapil Sharma is Kapil Sharma!

