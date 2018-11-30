Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chathrath Wedding : Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehendi to perform at the sangeet

Just a couple of days ago, Kapil Sharma took to social media to announce about his wedding with fiancé Ginni Chathrath. Now that the wedding preps are on in full swing, we hear that the functions will be going on for a week, which includes Maata ka jagran, sangeet, mehendi, wedding and reception. Now we hear that many prominent music celebs, from Daler Mehendi to Richa Sharma will be a part of the wedding. Even Punjabi superstar Gurdas Maan too will be joining in the celebrations.

If recent reports are to be believed, Richa Sharma along with Master Saleem, who is famous for crooning Punjabi devotional songs, will be a part of Maata Ka Jagran. In earlier reports, we had asserted that the celebrations for the Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chathrath wedding will start off with Maata Ka Jagram that will be held on December 10.

On the other hand, even the sangeet is expected to be quite star-studded. Gurdas Maan, who is known for his music and acting skills, will be performing at the wedding. Reports have it that Kapil’s fiancé Ginni is a huge fan of Maan and is looking forward to see him perform at her dream wedding. If that wasn’t all, Kapil Sharma has also invited his favourite, Daler Mehendi to croon his chartbusters on the day of his reception which will be held on December 14 in Amritsar.

For the uninitiated, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath are tying the knot on December 12. Their wedding will be held in a plush five star in Amristar, two days after which the reception will be held. The couple is also expected to host a reception in Mumbai, especially for the fraternity friends of Kapil but further details on the same are yet to be revealed. Reports have it that they are planning to host the reception by the end of December, somewhere on December 23.

