Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.12.2018 | 10:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Kamal Haasan THANKS Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to raise awareness about Cyclone Gaja and the extent of damage it has wrecked on the people of Tamil Nadu. He has urged the socially conscious citizens of India to form a united front and extend their support to the affected people.

Kamal Haasan THANKS Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why

Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Mr Kamal Haasan has thanked him through a tweet by saying, “Thank you Amit ji. You have clearly explained the devastation the Gaja Cyclone has wrecked in Thamizh Nadu. It is always people like you who have been the thread which stitches our country together in spite of all its diversity.”

On professional front, Amitabh is currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His last release Thugs of Hindostan was a flop at the box office.

Also Read: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan come together to condemn unethical acts against Vijay starrer Sarkar

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

China Box Office: 102 Not Out collects USD…

Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for his…

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan may come…

China Box Office: 102 Not Out collects USD…

Deepika Padukone personally supervised every…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification