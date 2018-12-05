Kamal Haasan THANKS Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to raise awareness about Cyclone Gaja and the extent of damage it has wrecked on the people of Tamil Nadu. He has urged the socially conscious citizens of India to form a united front and extend their support to the affected people.

Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Mr Kamal Haasan has thanked him through a tweet by saying, “Thank you Amit ji. You have clearly explained the devastation the Gaja Cyclone has wrecked in Thamizh Nadu. It is always people like you who have been the thread which stitches our country together in spite of all its diversity.”

Thank you Amit ji @SrBachchan. You have clearly explained the devastation the Gaja Cyclone has wrecked in Thamizh Nadu. It is always people like you who have been the thread which stitches our country together in spite of all its diversity. pic.twitter.com/3EEWhnWXAK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 5, 2018

On professional front, Amitabh is currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His last release Thugs of Hindostan was a flop at the box office.

Also Read: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan come together to condemn unethical acts against Vijay starrer Sarkar