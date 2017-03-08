John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for a film

While Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in Sonu Sood’s bilingual film Tutak Tutak Tutiya, she is currently gearing up for one of the most awaited releases this year – Baahubali 2– The Conclusion. Besides this, we hear that the actress has signed a Bollywood film starring the hunky John Abraham.

John Abraham, who was seen in November 2016’s release Force 2, will reprise the role of a cop in this forthcoming venture, which is apparently titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. On the other hand, co-producer of the film, Prerna Arora revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia will not be paired opposite John Abraham, but, another leading man whose details are being kept under wraps. Even though there hasn’t been much information about the character Tamannaah Bhatia would be playing, the buzz is that she would be seen in the role of an airhostess.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga will be produced by John Abraham along with Arjun N Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who had worked as an associate director to Raj Kumar Gupta in films like No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar.