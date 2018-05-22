John Abraham announces his big action franchise film titled Attack

John Abraham is busy promoting his film, Parmanu– The Story of Pokhran. In the meanwhile, he has also started working on his next Satyameva Jayate with Milap Zaveri. Now, the actor has now confirmed that he is also working on his next action franchise titled Attack.

John Abraham has confirmed that he is working on the mother of all action films, Attack. He is planning to make a huge franchise and a never before action film in India. John revealed that they have already got the team on board and have also begun prep for the same. He will be leading the film and has also developed the original script. It will be produced under his production house banner, JA Entertainment. The first film will be coming in January 2019.

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran with Diana Penty. It is releasing on May 25. He has also signed the film, Batla House which will be directed by Nikkhil Advani. For the uninitiated, the film is based on the real life incident. It is based on the encounter that happened in Delhi between the police officials and the terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen. He has also completed Satyameva Jayate. The film, produced by T-Series and Nikkhil Advani under Emmay Entertainment, will release on August 15.

Also Read: John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran to release in Pakistan