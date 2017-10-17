Jhund will star real-life footballers with Amitabh Bachchan

Tough challenges are a way of life for Amitabh Bachchan. The older he gets the tougher they get. For Nagaraj Manjule’s Jhund where he will play the renowned football coach Vijay Barse, the man behind the ‘Slum Soccer’ campaign bringing slum children on the field for a better life, Big B will be shown sharing field-space with real footballers.

And first-rate ones at that. Says a source close to the project, “A lot of the football that Mr Bachchan will be seen playing in Jhund will be with boys and men who are pros of the game. To look convincing with them on the field Mr Bachchan will sharpen his football skills; learn some really mean moves on the field.”

Abhishek Bachchan who is a football player has been roped in for help. But that isn’t all. Director Nagaraj Manjule will take the help of many real-life members of Vijay Barse’s ‘Slum Soccer’ organization. These hard-core footballers will play roles in Jhund and be seen on the field with Amitabh Bachchan. They will also advise Mr Bachchan on the intricacies of the game just in case he has forgotten them.

Mr Bachchan has played a lot of football during his young days in Kolkata. Says Nagaraj Manjule, “We start shooting for the film from November. All I can say at the moment is, nothing in the film will be haphazard or casual. We will treat the theme and the characters with the respect they deserve. I grew up idolizing Bachchan Saab’s ‘Vijay’ the Angry Young Man in Zanjeer, Deewaar and Trishul.”

It is no coincidence that Amitabh Bachchan is called Vijay in Jhund. The actor who turned 75 on October 11 will start preparing for his role in Jhund as soon as he returns from a family holiday next week.