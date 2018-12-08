Janhvi Kapoor to be felicitated by Royal Consulate of Norway

The Royal Consulate of Norway in association with INOX, the fastest growing cinema chain of India will host an event dedicated to Cinema in Mumbai on 11th Dec this year. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak produced by Karan Johar, will be awarded with ARETS STJERNESKUDD as the rising talent of the year by Royal Norwegian Consulate General.

The evening will also see the screening of two of the acclaimed Norwegian films that include What Will People Say which is Norway’s official entry for the Academy Awards (Oscars) for 2019. The other film titled The King’s Choice is a biographical war film that was Norwegian entry for the Academy Awards in 2016.

This is an initiative by the Government of Norway to promote Norwegian Cinema and help build entertainment ties with India. The screenings also coincide with the Nobel Peace Prize announcements with both the films promoting unity and peace.

The event will have Iram Haq from Norway, the director of What Will People Say and along with many industry veterans including Producer Boney Kapoor.

On awarding Janhvi, Ann Ollestad said, “Indian films are being watched around the world now and Norway too has fans of many Indian Films and actors. Since 2003, Norway hosts an annual Bollywood festival featuring prominent Indian actors and high profile Norwegian guests including our Prime Minister. Our Official entry for Oscars this year was shot in India and has Indian actors in it. We are happy to honour Janhvi Kapoor whose first film has been very successful and the young actor seems to have a promising future in films.”

Janhvi, on being awarded by the Royal Norwegian Consulate General, said, “I made my debut with Dhadak this year. Our film has been seen by audiences across the globe since it released worldwide and many of them including people staying in Norway have seen the film and sent their good wishes to me via social media. This recognition is a pleasant surprise. I am happy to receive this honour and humbled that they chose me for this honour.”

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure added, “We are happy to welcome talent from International and Indian Film Industry to India’s first Solar powered eight screen heritage Cinema. Metro INOX has been iconic to the cinema Industry since its inception and our 7 star Insignia screens house the best cinematic comfort and experience, contributing towards protecting the environment. It’s a matter of pride and honour that the Royal Consulate of Norway has chosen INOX as the preferred and exclusive partner for this event.”

