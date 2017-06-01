Jacqueline Fernandez to star opposite Salman Khan in Remo Dsouza’s untitled dance flick

Earlier this year, we had reported that choreographer turned director Remo Dsouza had achieved a casting coupe of sorts by roping in none other than Salman Khan to star in his next venture. If that wasn’t all we had also reported that apart from the film being a dance flick, it would also see Salman Khan playing father to a thirteen year old girl.

Well now we hear that Remo has roped in none other than Salman Khan’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for the film. Confirming the same, Remo added, “Yes Jacqueline will feature in the film, and I have already commenced work on the same.” When we prodded Remo whether the said film would be the third instalment in the ABCD franchise, given the fact that it is based on dance, the director adds, “No the film hasn’t been titled yet but I can assure you that it isn’t ABCD 3. I will start work on ABCD 3 only next year. Right now I am working on this untitled venture with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.”

As for the yet untitled venture, we hear that the film will be a dance drama and will also see Salman Khan playing a professional dancer. Though currently Salman is working on his film Tiger Zinda Hai which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, he has already commenced training for Remo’s venture. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Remo is looking to release the untitled film somewhere next year.