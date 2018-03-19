Irrfan Khan leaves for treatment to London on Sunday morning

Not the US, as reported by speculative sections of the media. It is London that Irrfan Khan has proceeded to for the treatment of his health condition. Apparently, an Indian doctor in London who has researched extensively on the neuroendocrine tumour will be looking into Irrfan’s complete treatment.

Says a friend of the actor, “This doctor has closely examined Irrfan’s case and has reassured Irrfan and his family that there is no immediately danger to his life, and that his condition is completely curable. Irrfan and his wife have agreed to let this Indian doctor take charge of Irrfan’s treatment.”

There were earlier plans of going for treatment to the US. But now with a more comprehensive and dependable line of recuperation obtainable in London, Irrfan will be in London for the next few months.

We hope he returns fully cured and all set for the second innings of his remarkable career.

Also Read: BREAKING: Irrfan Khan REVEALS details about his rare disease