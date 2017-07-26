What an idea sirjee! Akshay Kumar suggests a mixed Cricket team, like in Tennis

Akshay Kumar attended the Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, on July 23. Although our women in blue couldn’t lift the cup, they won everyone’s hearts back home in India. This has given Akshay an idea: how about Indian men and women cricketers coming together to form one team?

“Like there are mixed doubles in tennis, why can’t there be a men and women cricket match against another country? Why can’t they have mixed cricket teams where six Indian men and six Indian women play against Australia’s six men and six women? If this kind of a setup happens, it will be the biggest set-up ever,” says Akshay, who was struck by the idea while watching a Wimbledon match on his phone.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has come up with a revolutionary idea. Earlier, this year, he posted a video wherein he suggested a platform through which Indians can donate money to the family of the martyred soldiers. After an overwhelming response by everyone for Akshay Kumar’s idea, the government took the idea seriously and within no time, a website called Bharat Ke Veer was started. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if Akshay Kumar’s recommendation for a mixed Cricket team also takes shape.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is having a release, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, next month on August 11. The social satire co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. His next release is expected to be 2.0, sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster Robot. It’s a trilingual directed by Shankar and also featuring Amy Jackson. Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, and based on India’s Olympic win in 1948, will be Akshay’s release during Independence Day 2018. Besides, he will be seen in R Balki’s PadMan alongwith Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Lastly, he has bagged Mogul, biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.