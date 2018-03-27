Housefull 4 producer Sajid Nadiadwala to fly down award-winning international VFX team from London

When producer Sajid Nadiadwala works on a franchise film, he knows how to take things to the next level. This time around for Housefull 4, one of India’s most popular comedy franchises, Sajid is flying down the best VFX team from London.

Double Negative is a visual effects company, headquartered in London. They have worked on films like Inception, Interstellar, Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk to name a few. They have even won huge awards for their work. The VFX for the fourth installment of Housefull will be something which has never been seen before here. A huge budget is allocated for the same.

The VFX team of the record-breaking Baahubali saga, too, is working on the VFX for the film in addition to Double Negative. With such immensely talented teams on board, we are eagerly waiting to see how this project turns out to be.

An imaginary world will be created for the film which will be at par with the Hollywood film Hobbit. For the same, a team from London is shifting bag baggage to Mumbai already now. They will be here until the release, which is in Diwali next year. It will be interesting to see such level of visual effects in an out and out comedy film.

Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first 2 installments, the fourth film of the series, we heard, will revolve around the theme of reincarnation. The cast announced so far include Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.